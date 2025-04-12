New Virgil van Dijk deal ticks ever closer as Romano drops dream update for Liverpool fans

Image by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano

A contract extension for Virgil van Dijk now seems to be imminent, with the final pieces of paperwork now being ticked off.

After Liverpool fans woke up to the glorious news on Friday morning that Mo Salah has signed a new deal at Anfield, the club captain is on the verge of doing the very same.

Both players had recently entered the final three months of their existing contracts, but the long-running saga finally seems to be nearing a resolution for the Reds’ number 4 as well as the Egyptian.

Van Dijk contract announcement now seems imminent

Shortly before midday on Saturday, Fabrizio Romano took to X with an update on Van Dijk, with everything seemingly agreed on a new contract for the 33-year-old and fans advised to keep an eye out for a formal announcement from the club.

The journalist posted: “All details of Virgil van Dijk’s new deal are agreed and documents have been approved by lawyers. Next step: official statement.”

New Van Dijk deal would give Liverpool another huge boost ahead of season run-in

We could be about to see a textbook case of the classic London buses adage with an impending new deal for Van Dijk coming hot on the heels of Salah’s contract extension after months of speculation and worry over two of Liverpool’s most important and experienced players.

A number of Reds supporters on social media had been critical of sporting director Richard Hughes in recent months over the long-running question marks over that duo and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with two largely uneventful transfer windows under the Scot not helping to quell some of that frustration.

However, with the 45-year-old seemingly now set to complete new contracts for two modern-day Anfield legends, that’ll come as a massive quickfire double coup on his watch, along with easing a lot of the nerves which had built up among the fan base coming into the final few weeks of the season.

Once Van Dijk’s extension is made official in the following days, the focus can then be trained entirely on getting the 11 points that Liverpool still need in order to make sure of winning the Premier League.

The past month has been by far the Reds’ toughest period of the campaign, but the news about Salah and the imminent new deal for the captain will enable us to go into tomorrow’s match against West Ham on a real high, which hopefully can be capitalised upon with three points for Arne Slot’s side.