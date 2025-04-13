“He’s a bull” – Liverpool loanee makes his case to Arne Slot with ‘superb’ outing on Saturday

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player who’s currently out on loan has been lauded by a number of journalists after his most recent performance.

Stefan Bajcetic was recalled from an unhappy spell at Red Bull Salzburg in January and immediately sent to Las Palmas, where thankfully his fortunes have been much kinder.

Although the Canary Islands outfit face a battle to retain their LaLiga status, they greatly boosted their chances of top-flight survival with a 3-1 win away to Getafe, which leaves them just a point behind 17th-placed Alaves as of Sunday morning.

Bajcetic praised by Spanish media

The on-loan Liverpool midfielder was lauded by several Spanish reporters for his performance in Los Amarillos’ crucial victory on Saturday.

Diego Otero lauded a ‘superb performance’ from the 20-year-old, with Javi Roldan claiming that Bajcetic could be a starter for any team in LaLiga.

Meanwhile, Jonay Amaro posted on X: “Stefan Bajcetic should be a fixture at UD Las Palmas. Physically, he’s a bull, even though we see him as a bit of a worm. Unafraid of collisions, he has the traits of a Premier League player. He’s very good on the ball, although he has room for improvement. He has judgment and maturity, despite his youth.”

Could Bajcetic be kept at Liverpool next season?

Bajcetic enjoyed some rave reviews from the Spanish press, and his performance figures from Las Palmas’ win on Saturday illustrate how well he played.

As per Sofascore, the Liverpool youngster won a team-high seven duels and four tackles, along with making three clearances and two interceptions and executing eight successful long balls in a magnificent midfield display.

One area where there remains room for improvement is in terms of pass completion, with his 75% return yesterday consistent with his 12-month rolling average of 75.9%, which places him among the bottom 12% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues during that period (FBref).

The Reds are reportedly on the lookout for a new defensive midfielder in the summer, but some might argue the case for Bajcetic being given a proper chance in pre-season and potentially kept in Arne Slot’s squad for the 2025/26 campaign.

Competition for a starting berth at Anfield would be intense, but the young Spaniard is doing his utmost to prove a point to the head coach at his parent club with his performances in LaLiga.