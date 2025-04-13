Jamie Carragher wowed by moment of ‘perfection’ in lead-up to Luis Diaz opener v West Ham

Image via Sky Sports News

Jamie Carragher was left proclaiming a moment of ‘absolute perfection’ in the lead-up to Liverpool’s opening goal against West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds broke the deadlock in the 18th minute when Mo Salah galloped into space on the right flank before playing a delightful pass to pick out Luis Diaz, who finished first-time past Alphonse Areola from the edge of the six-yard box.

It was a just reward for Arne Slot’s side, who’d started brightly at Anfield as they seek to open a 13-point gap to second-placed Arsenal after they dropped points yesterday evening.

Carragher hails moment of ‘perfection’ from Salah to set up Diaz

Speaking on co-commentary for Sky Sports, Carragher was in awe of the pass that Salah provided to tee up the Colombian to score.

The ex-Liverpool defender gushed (14:19): “Absolutely fantastic from the man who made the goal. Sometimes it’s about the scorer, this is about the assist. Kilman gets dragged inside high up the pitch and leaves Scarles isolated.

“Diaz is onside. That pass is absolute perfection from Salah. The weight of it, outside the of the boot. We’ve seen it so often this season – Salah is not just about goals. Diaz has the open net!”

Salah ends mini G/A drought in word-class style!

That was Salah’s 23rd assist of the campaign go along with his incredible 32-goal tally, but surprisingly it was his first goal contribution in five games since his pair of penalties against Southampton last month (Transfermarkt).

The exquisite pass that he played into Diaz for the opener today was indeed perfection, as Carragher put it, and it was quite a way for the Egyptian to end that mini-dought and – of course – to mark his long-awaited contract extension.

There had been legitimate questions over the 32-year-old’s recent performances, but class truly is permanent, and Liverpool’s number 11 has it in abundance.

That’s why FSG broke with convention to hand him a two-year deal despite his advancing years in footballing terms – when you have a player like Salah who can consistently conjured up moment of difference-making brilliance, you don’t let him leave prematurely!

You can check out Salah’s assist for Diaz’s goal below, via @SkySportsPL on X: