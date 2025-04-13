‘Playing like he’s training’ – Carragher was in awe of one Liverpool player during West Ham clash

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher was in awe of one Liverpool player’s performance during the first half of their home clash against West Ham this afternoon.

The Reds went in at half-time with a 1-0 lead courtesy of Luis Diaz’s goal, which came about from a Mo Salah assist that the pundit described as ‘absolute perfection‘.

Two days after signing a contract extension at Anfield, the Egyptian was in the groove during the opening 45 minutes of today’s match.

Carragher in awe of Salah’s first-half display

Speaking on co-commentary for Sky Sports after one moment where Salah burst into the penalty area and somehow emerged with the ball despite being surrounded by a group of players, Carragher was spellbound by Liverpool’s number 11.

The former Reds defender said (14:37): “Salah stays on his feet. Wan-Bissaka comes across with his right foot, and he goes down…Salah is playing like he’s training.”

Salah giving West Ham the runaround

The standout moment of the first half – not just from Salah but from Liverpool as a whole – was that exquisite pass that he played for Diaz to open the scoring. It’s for such world-class moments that the 32-year-old was handed a two-year contract extension by FSG.

The Egyptian gave a talented youngster in Ollie Scarles the runaround during the opening 45 minutes today, and he played three key passes prior to the half-time whistle (Sofascore).

It wasn’t just Carragher who was raving about the performance from the Reds’ number 11, either – former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson said (via BBC Radio 5 Live) that the winger has been ‘absolutely excellent’.

Salah hadn’t registered a goal contribution in his previous four games before today, but you wouldn’t know it from the way that he led West Ham a merry dance in the first half this afternoon.

At the time of writing, Liverpool still need to ensure that they make sure of the win – the Irons had chances shortly before the interval – but with the Egyptian in this mood, who’d back against him getting on the scoresheet?