‘Would fit in really well’ – Journalist confirms Liverpool interest in UCL-winning speed demon

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring a Champions League-winning forward who could plausibly be sold this summer.

Although the Reds are understood to be priortising mostly defensive reinforcements for the upcoming transfer window, it appears that Richard Hughes also has his eye on potential recruits at the other end of the pitch.

Liverpool monitoring Kingsley Coman

Bundesliga insider Christian Falk has reported that Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman is currently being watched by Anfield chiefs, with the Frenchman potentially up for grabs during the off-season.

The journalist told Bild: “Liverpool are actually interested in him. He’s on the shortlist. It’s not to the point where there are negotiations or offers yet, but they’re monitoring his situation, especially after he’s Bayern’s number one sales candidate – not because they don’t appreciate him, but because they can see him bringing in money.”

When Falk was asked whether the 28-year-old’s injury history could be a concern for Liverpool, he replied: “Yes, of course that’s one of the considerations, but of course, with his high speed, he would fit in really well. He comes in on the left, but he can actually play all of them, so that would be interesting for the team.”

Would Coman really be a wise signing for Liverpool?

Coman will turn 29 in June, the same age at which Liverpool signed his former teammate Thiago Alcantara in 2020, but we don’t envisage a second lightning strike in that regard.

The Frenchman has had no fewer than nine separate injury absences since the start of last season, which raises serious question marks over his reliability, and a return of just six goals in 1,597 minutes on the pitch this term suggests that he might already be past his best.

He was a speed demon in his prime, clocking the Bundesliga’s fastest-ever sprint speed in October 2019 (35.66 km/h), and he scored Bayern’s winner in the Champions League final the following year, but the Reds wouldn’t be getting that version of the winger.

When Liverpool already have Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz vying for a place on the left flank, there seems little reason to spend money on Coman, especially when other parts of the squad are in more urgent need of addressing this summer.

The French forward may have been the perfect signing for the Reds three or four years ago, but while he’s still a gifted player, we believe that Hughes would be better off focusing his attention elsewhere in the marketplace.