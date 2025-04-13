Transfer insider names which four positions Liverpool are prioritising for summer transfer window

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been rather quiet in the last three transfer windows, but it could be a very different story this summer.

Since the beginning of 2024, Federico Chiesa has been the only arrival into the Reds’ playing squad, with Giorgi Mamardashvili to follow in the coming months. There hasn’t been wholesale movement of the club either, with Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip the standout departures.

However, with Mo Salah signing a new contract and Virgil van Dijk’s situation also seemingly about to be sorted, sporting director Richard Hughes should be freer to focus on transfers rather than renewals between now and the end of August.

Which positions are Liverpool prioritising in summer transfer window?

One transfer insider has now specified the four positions that Liverpool are set to prioritise in the summer.

Football Insider’s senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke told the latest edition of the publication’s Inside Track podcast that the Reds are seeking to strengthen at right-back, centre-back, left-back and defensive midfield when the market reopens on 1 June.

Liverpool’s defence could be in for a serious summer overhaul

It isn’t surprising that Liverpool’s defence could be in for a shake-up similar to that seen in midfield two summers ago, even if Van Dijk signs a new contract in the near future.

With Trent looking set to join Real Madrid, Arne Slot would surely be reluctant to go into next season with only the talented but injury-prone Conor Bradley at right-back. On the other flank, Andy Robertson has had a few worring displays in recent months and Kostas Tsimikas has never been able to truly nail down a starting berth.

As of now we have four trusted centre-back options, but Joe Gomez continues to be troubled by injuries while Jarell Quansah has been linked with a potential exit from Anfield. Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate is approaching the final years of his contract, and talks over a renewal have reportedly hit a snag.

Although midfield has been one of Liverpool’s strongest positions this season, perhaps there’s an internal recognition that adding another natural number 6 could help to alleviate the workload on Ryan Gravenberch, who’s looked tired in recent games after enjoying such an excellent campaign beforehand.

Some supporters may be surprised not to see attackers featuring among the Reds’ reported transfer priorities. Even with Salah staying on, the likes of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz continue to be strongly linked with exits.

If they were to leave, then surely LFC would need to bring in replacements so that we’re not undercooked in terms of forward options for 2025/26.

One way or another, it looks as though we can expect a far busier summer transfer window for Liverpool this year than in 2024.