(Video) Watch the massive contrast in Andy Robertson’s reactions to two late goals at Anfield

The marked contrast in Andy Robertson’s reactions to the two late goals at Anfield this afternoon summed up the rollercoaster of emotions for Liverpool fans and players.

The Reds were nervously hanging onto a 1-0 lead for most of the second half before gifting West Ham a deserved equaliser in fortuitous fashion as Virgil van Dijk accidentally played the ball off the Scottish left-back, who inadvertently diverted it into his own net.

Three minutes later, the Dutchman rose highest to crash a header past Alphonse Areola and score a dramatic late winner for the Premier League leaders (proceeding to kiss the club crest on his shirt), who now need only six more points to officially become champions.

From despair to delight for Robertson and Liverpool

To say that there was a mood shift from Robertson from one goal to the other would be an understatement!

After the comical own goal for West Ham’s equaliser, Liverpool’s number 26 turned around and roared furiously at Van Dijk, who pointedly put his hands to his head after the ball rolled into the net.

Then, as teammates went over to celebrate with the 33-year-old in front of the Kenny Dalglish Stand after th winner, the Scotland left-back grabbed the sides of the Dutchman’s head and embraced him, while also appearing to momentarily place a kiss on the skipper!

What a rollercoaster of emotions!

Ah yes, the beautiful despair-to-delight flick of a switch that only football can provide!

Although a draw wouldn’t have done a great amount of damage to Liverpool’s title crusade, to throw away two points late on after the disappointment of last week’s defeat at Fulham would’ve been galling, and it was understandable why Robertson was so enraged over the own goal.

To go so quickly from that annoyance to the jubilation of an 89th-minute winner meant the world to Reds fans and players, with a realisation that the Premier League title is now tantalisingly within reach after our win today and Arsenal dropping points yesterday evening.

The Scot and Van Dijk are two of the players who were part of our previous top-flight triumph in 2020, and they’ve also been around for the pair of one-point near misses to Manchester City, so it’s no wonder that they have such an insatiable desire for a second gold medal.

At least now Robertson can watch back his reaction to the own goal and smile, safe in the knowledge of what came next!

