Mo Salah speaks for every Liverpool fan with five-word Van Dijk comment after Liverpool win

Mo Salah was speaking for every Liverpool supporter with a comment he made about (and to) Virgil van Dijk shortly after the Reds’ victory over West Ham this afternoon.

The captain popped up with a dramatic winning goal in the 89th minute, not long after the Irons had equalised at the other end, and he proceeded to kiss the LFC crest on his shirt in front of the Kop.

The Egyptian signed a new contract at Anfield on Friday, and reports from reliable sources indicate that the Dutch defender is also closing in on extending his stay on Merseyside.

Salah makes contract plea to Van Dijk

Salah and Van Dijk spoke to Sky Sports after Liverpool’s win today, and after seeing his own future resolved in recent days, our number 11 had a clear message for the skipper in terms of following suit.

The winger said: “I am glad we managed to do that [sign a new deal] before the end of the season and hopefully Virgil will be next! He can do whatever he wants, but I would love to see him here again next year.”

The defender then proceeded to say when asked about his contract situation:“Everyone knows how much I love this club and let’s see what next week will deliver.”

Salah says what every Liverpool fan must be thinking!

‘Hopefully Virgil will be next’ – five words from Salah which perfectly capture what every Liverpool fan must be thinking!

Van Dijk’s reference to ‘next week’ might simply be in relation to the Reds’ next match away to Leicester, but it’d be understandable if supporters interpret it as a hint that he could potentially put pen to paper on a new contract between now and Easter Sunday.

The Dutchman has been immense for his team this season, getting closer to his 2018-2020 levels than at any stage since his nine-month ACL injury from Jordan Pickford’s reckless lunge, and he came up with the clutch moment today when LFC really needed it.

Between Salah’s contract extension and this afternoon’s huge result, Liverpool fans have had plenty of good news over the past 72 hours. Let’s hope there’s even more to come in the form of our number 4 putting pen to paper on a new deal at Anfield!