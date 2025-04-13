Season over: Liverpool midfielder set for surgery as astonishing act of heroism made public

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

One Liverpool midfielder is set to undergo surgery, with an astonishing revelation about the player now coming to light.

Luca Stephenson has spent the past eight months on loan at Dundee United, having produced some impressive performances with the Reds in pre-season last summer, and the 21-year-old made 34 appearances for the Tangerines.

He won’t get to add to that tally, though, and the youngster now faces some uncertainty over his immediate future.

Liverpool youngster Stephenson played through a double hernia

As per The Courier, Stephenson will go under the knife on Wednesday, with the surgery bringing a premature end to his season as his manager revealed the extent to which the Liverpool gem has been putting his body on the line.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin told DUTV: “It’s extremely disappointing to lose Luca at this stage. Luca has been playing with a double hernia for about the last four months.

“Liverpool have been brilliant and have allowed Luca to manage it himself. Credit to him for the resilience and determination he has shown in order to play through the pain barrier for the club.

“He’s been one of our standout players and most consistent performers week-to-week. He can play a number of positions and will never let you down. I am disappointed to lose Luca but also grateful for what he has given the jersey. He’s a pleasure to work with and Liverpool are very lucky to have him.”

Liverpool have a remarkable young player in Stephenson

It’s an enormous testament to Stephenson’s character that he’s been willing to play with a double hernia for several months, something which’ll no doubt be noted among the Liverpool hierarchy.

It also remains to be seen what happens with the 21-year-old once he’s fully recovered from his impending surgery. Will Arne Slot give him a chance in the Reds’ first team, will he go out on loan again or could Dundee United even try to sign him on a permanent deal?

The hope is that the youngster will be granted a competitive senior debut at Anfield and afforded the opportunity to try and break through in the way that Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah have done over the past couple of years.

Competition for a midfield berth at Liverpool is intense, but Stephenson is also able to play anywhere across the backline if needed, and that’s an area of the pitch where we’ve had quite a few injuries this season and is being targeted in the summer transfer window.

Everyone at Empire of the Kop wishes him the very best as he goes under the knife, and hopefully this courageous young footballer will be back playing as quickly as possible after such a selfless act for his loan club.