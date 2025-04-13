(Video) Liverpool fans will love what Van Dijk did in front of Kop just after scoring late winner

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Just as he did on his Liverpool debut in January 2018, Virgil van Dijk popped up with a late headed winner for his team.

The captain came good for the Reds in their hour of need, crashing a header past Alphonse Areola in the 89th minute to give the home side all three points against West Ham at Anfield, and take them to within two wins of being crowned Premier League champions.

The winning moment came shortly after he and Andy Robertson were involved in a communications failure which saw the Scottish left-back bundle the ball into his own net to give the Irons an equaliser they had deserved for their second-half efforts.

Van Dijk kisses Liverpool badge in goal celebration

After heading past Areola to secure a dramatic victory for Liverpool, Van Dijk ran to the front of the Kenny Dalglish Stand to celebrate with jubilant Reds supporters before being mobbed by his teammates.

The 33-year-old then made his way over towards the Kop and thumped the club crest on his shirt before signalling to it and kissing it while the ecstatic hordes in the stands revelled in the match-winning moment.

Might that have been a contract hint from Van Dijk?

After a week in which there were widespread reports that a contract extension for Van Dijk seems imminent, his reaction to scoring the winner may have been a pointed one – was this a sign of the Dutchman hinting at prolonging his commitment to Liverpool for at least another year or two?

Maybe, maybe not, but the context of recent days will inevitably have supporters guessing that there may have been a clear message in that goal celebration.

Surely there was no doubt before today that the captain deserves a new deal rather than allowed to leave on a free transfer this summer, but his decisive intervention when the Reds were at real risk of dropping yet more points in the Premier League illustrates just why FSG simply must tie him down soon.

Not for the first time, Van Dijk stepped up when Liverpool needed a hero!

You can view Van Dijk’s goal celebration below, via @asim_lfc on X: