‘Who’s interested?’: Shearer dismisses latest Salah G/A record because of too many assists

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Mo Salah broke another record this weekend as he became the player with the highest combined tally of goals and assists in a single season, something which showcases his talents.

The Egyptian’s assist against West Ham meant that he now has 45 goals and assists in the league, beating the tally of 44 that was recorded by both Thierry Henry and Erling Haaland – with six games to spare.

With Gary Lineker revealing this statistic on ‘The Rest Is Football’, Alan Shearer’s immediate response was to say: “Who’s interested in assists?”

It was said a little tongue-in-cheek but still from a man who clearly rates scoring a lot higher than providing the pass for a goal – though Mo has done more than his fair share of both this season.

Mo Salah’s numbers have been incredible this season already

The match against Graham Potter’s side was the first time that our forward had played since signing his new deal and it was safe to see that it hadn’t impacted him much.

Jamie Carragher was full of praise for the first half performance from the 32-year-old and his pass for Luis Diaz’s goal was a thing of beauty.

Paul Merson may have predicted the downfall of the winger, because it seems as though Trent Alexander-Arnold won’t be around to provide him ammunition next season, though there’s no reason to be thinking this will be the case yet.

Let’s hope for plenty more goals and assists in the final six games, as Mo Salah looks to silence the doubters and smash some more records in a title-winning campaign.

You can watch Shearer’s comments on Salah via @RestIsFootball on X:

"Who's interested in assists?" 🙋‍♂️ Never change @AlanShearer 😂 pic.twitter.com/d0u91NxsnQ — The Rest Is Football (@RestIsFootball) April 14, 2025

