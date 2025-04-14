‘Humble’ Liverpool hero is taken for granted by supporters – pundits

Pictures via Match of the Day on BBC Sport

Liverpool have a squad full of heroes though the importance of one man may be overlooked, with his West Ham performance showcasing this once again.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Danny Murphy was asked whether Alisson Becker is taken for granted and said: “I think, yeah, to a degree, yeah, I mean Liverpool fans [don’t take him for granted].”

Before Dion Dublin then added: “I think we do [appreciate Alisson] as footballers but maybe the fans that haven’t been in the circle of football don’t really know how important he is.”

Our former midfielder then stated: “He’s also so humble. He very rarely does interviews, he’s not very fist-pumpy, emotional on the pitch.

“He’s not really an extrovert, if anything, he’s completely the other way, which [means] he goes under the radar because of that.”

After watching all three of Fulham’s shots on target end up as goals last week, our No.1 returned and helped ensure we claimed three points against the next set of Londoners.

Alisson Becker’s importance is not lost on Liverpool fans

With Arne Slot explaining the delays that came with his head injury, the only black mark against his name is the amount of time he spends on the treatment table.

We’ve been very lucky to have Caoimhin Kelleher as a back-up for so many years and with Giorgi Mamardashvili poised to arrive at the club, our goalkeeping department looks very sturdy.

However, it still feels very clear that the Brazilian is not just the best of the bunch but the best in the business and we’ve seen that once again.

Our head coach has already stated that he believes the 32-year-old is ‘the best in the world’ and it’ll be interesting to see how this position is managed next season.

You can watch Murphy and Dublin’s comments on Alisson via @BBCMOTD on X:

"Humble" and "Not very fist-pumpy" 👊 Is it taken for granted just how good and consistent Alisson really is?#MOTD2 #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/y9bBbpFI6M — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 13, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley