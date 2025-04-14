Alisson explains behind-the-scenes frustrations that have happened at Liverpool this season

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans were delighted to see Alisson Becker back on the pitch against West Ham and the goalkeeper spoke after the game.

The 32-year-old said (via liverpoolfc.com): “It’s part of my job… I’m pleased to come back and to deliver to the team a good performance, helping the team with the three points.

“Unfortunately no clean sheet this afternoon but all that matters is the three points and I’m so glad of it.

“I am always frustrated when I cannot be involved in the games and this season it happened a few times.

“But this is part of our profession as well – part of being a footballer is dealing with these upsets, these situations with injuries, and I’m so happy to be back to help the team and to enjoy playing is what I love to do.”

For how good the Brazilian is in goal, he does have a flaw in that he gets injured much more than we are accustomed to seeing from a player in his position.

This has opened the door for Caoimhin Kelleher on several occasions, with Giorgi Mamardashvili now set to arrive and hoping for game time too.

Alisson Becker was back to his best against West Ham

Danny Murphy and Dion Dublin discussed whether our No.1 is taken for granted and it does seem that people have just become accustomed to his brilliance.

Arne Slot labelled the stopper as ‘the best in the world’ in his position and it’s hard to disagree, especially after his performance against Graham Potter’s side.

This position will be interesting next season as we may lose some players and have to bed new ones but we all know that Alisson Becker is going to be near impossible to replace.

