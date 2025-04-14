What Federico Chiesa was seen doing on Liverpool bench on Sunday says so much about his character

(Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

It’s not unthinkable that Federico Chiesa could’ve been booked during Liverpool’s win over West Ham on Sunday despite not playing any part in the match whatsoever!

The Italian forward was once again left to watch the entirety of the game from the substitutes’ bench, being handed a paltry eight minutes in our three fixtures since his consolation goal in the Carabao Cup final last month.

However, some of the press pack at Anfield had their eyes drawn towards the 27-year-old during the 2-1 triumph yesterday afternoon, an in particular some of his reactions.

Chiesa rages at refereeing decisions from the substitutes’ bench

As was spotted by ESPN FC’s Liverpool correspondent Beth Lindop (and subsequently reported by the Daily Express), Chiesa was spotted raging over almost every refereeing decision given against the Reds on Sunday.

The aforementioned reporter said (via X) that she wasn’t sure if she’d seen ‘a player less involved on the pitch be so passionate about off it’, with the Italy international being handed a cumulative 15 minutes of Premier League action since the start of 2025.

Chiesa’s passion for Liverpool is evident

One thing which has been evident about Chiesa ever since he joined Liverpool nearly eight months ago is how much playing for this club means to him.

After he scored his first Reds goal in the FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley in January, he took to Instagram with a photo of him celebrating that strike and a caption of ‘YNWA’ and a heart emoji.

Then, on the night that we were eliminated from the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain, he was spotted on his knees praying during the fateful penalty shootout, in which he couldn’t be involved as he wasn’t on the pitch at the end of extra time.

Arne Slot has been cautious with his use of Chiesa given the forward’s previous injury problems, but it still seems quite harsh on the 27-year-old not to be utilised more regularly.

Hopefully if we can get the Premier League title clinched in the next couple of games, the absence of any real pressure thereafter might persuade the Liverpool head coach to give the Italian more of a chance.

It’s crazy to think that he hasn’t started a top-flight game all season – that deserves to change between now and 25 May.