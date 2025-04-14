After Van Dijk: Richard Hughes already in talks with Liverpool trio over possible new contracts

Image via This Is Anfield

Liverpool fans are eagerly anticipating the announcement of a new contract for Virgil van Dijk, with David Ornstein indicating that it should be a done deal ‘soon’.

Fresh off the two-year extension which was struck with Mo Salah, the Anfield hierarchy now look set to tie down another crucial player for the next couple of seasons, in what’d come as yet another reason to cheer for Reds supporters.

The captain has hinted that it could be ‘a big summer’ behind the scenes on Merseyside, and sporting director Richard Hughes appears to have multiple plates spinning in the weeks leading up to the transfer window reopening.

Liverpool begin contract talks with three more players

According to Graeme Bailey for TBR Football, Liverpool chiefs have already entered into discussions over potential new contracts for three of Van Dijk’s teammates.

Talks are believed to be underway with Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley and Curtis Jones as Hughes attempts to tie down that trio along with Salah and (imminently) the club captain.

There’s a belief within Anfield that the French defender will soon commit to a new deal with the Reds, and it’s also hoped that the right-back and the Scouse midfielder will put pen to paper in the foreseeable future.

Liverpool determined to avoid repeat of this season’s contract sagas

Of those three players’ contracts, Konate’s is the one which needs addressing most urgently, as our number 5 has less than 15 months remaining on his current terms. The same rings true for Caoimhin Kelleher and Andy Robertson, with the Irish goalkeeper quite possibly moving on to pastures new this summer.

Jones and Bradley are currently contracted for two more years, but with that duo just 24 and 21 respectively, Liverpool are understandably eager to hand him improved deals which’d tie them down for the prime of their careers and be more reflective of their increased importance to the first team.

The planned show of faith in the Northern Ireland international suggests that he may be viewed as the long-term successor to Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, although Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has cited that as one of four priority positions for the Anfield hierarchy in this summer’s transfer window.

Even with Salah signed and Van Dijk seemingly about to follow him, it’s encouraging to hear that Hughes isn’t resting on his laurels and is determined to secure the futures of three players who are either coming into their prime footballing years or still have those ahead of them.

After many months of worrying about the Egyptian winger and Dutch defender, hopefully we won’t be put through the same anxiety over their teammates who are about to enter the final 12 months of their respective contracts.