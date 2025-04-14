Arsenal’s injuries have handed Liverpool the title this season: Mustoe 

Pictures via NBC Sports Soccer

Liverpool fans are enjoying life as we are now just six points away from winning the Premier League but we are still not getting credit from some.

Speaking on NBC, Robbie Mustoe said about the title race: “Liverpool have been the only team that have had very few injuries.

“Everybody else has had injury problems, it makes a difference. Man City with everybody that they’ve had out injured, and we can go round the houses and talking about this and that, injuries make a difference.

“And I know there’s got to be a squad situation, but when you’re trying to win the title, and the team at the top has got very few injuries, and everything’s going well for them, and if you’ve got a few injuries, it’s hard to keep up the pace of it.

“So listen, [Arsenal] do need another striker but I wouldn’t agree that they’ve regressed, that they’ve gone backwards.

“[Arteta] is getting closer – it was just a difficult season with injuries.”

It’s a narrative that many rival supporters are using at the moment, that we have been lucky or that the quality of the league is not as high this season – which feels very harsh.

Liverpool have suffered significant injuries this season

If we use stats provided from physioroom.com, Arsenal have suffered 27 injuries this season whereas Liverpool have sustained 14.

Mikel Arteta’s side have had more fitness issues but to say that we ‘have been the only team that have had very few injuries’ – is not correct.

Nine teams in the league have had less injuries than us, in a campaign where we’ve had key absences from players like Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley, Ibou Konate, Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo.

That won’t all fit the narrative though and as Arne Slot speaks about where he would most like to win the title this season, we shouldn’t even listen to this noise.

The thoughts in the short term should be how Virgil van Dijk’s West Ham celebrations show he’s about to sign a new contract and then, winning the league in the coming weeks.

If everyone else wants to downplay our achievements – more fool them.

You can watch Mustoe’s comments courtesy of NBC Sports Soccer (via @ScouseRed0151 on X):

Apparently Liverpool haven’t had any injuries this season and thats why we are so far ahead of Arsenal Alisson, Jota, gakpo, Trent, konate, Bradley, Elliot, Gomez, Curtis Jones etc. Keep using the narrative of injuries lad, people haven’t noticed because Liverpool kept winning… pic.twitter.com/XoJVeacgCk — Slots Baldy Head (@ScouseRed0151) April 13, 2025

