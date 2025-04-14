Report: Liverpool name their price for Luis Diaz amid lack of progress in contract talks

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Luis Diaz has been enjoying an upturn in form of late, but his future at Liverpool still seems to be far from certain.

Fabrizio Romano said last week that the Colombian’s situation is one to ‘keep an eye on’ for the summer amid ongoing interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, adding that the 28-year-old ‘will now have to make a decision’ on whether or not to remain at Anfield.

His current contract runs to June 2027, although there appears to be a chance that he won’t see out those remaining two-and-a-bit years.

Liverpool could sell Diaz for £60m this summer

According to Football Insider, Liverpool could accept offers of £60m or more for Diaz this summer if he’s open to moving on from Merseyside.

Club chiefs have held contract talks with the forward in recent months, but nothing has yet been agreed and, with a lack of any discernible progress on that front, the Anfield hierarchy might be willing to entertain bids for him if the price is right.

Liverpool mustn’t part with Diaz too easily, even for a profit

Having signed the Colombian for an initial £37.5m (potentially rising to £50m with add-ons, as per BBC) in January 2022, to sell him for £60m or more in the summer might seem like an astute move, especially with the winger nearing the end of his 20s.

A run of just one goal in 19 matches prior to last week’s defeat to Fulham also raised questions over a lack of cutting edge in the final third, although he’s since netted in consecutive games and has either scored or assisted in each of his last five league appearances (Transfermarkt).

Christian Falk had claimed in recent days that Liverpool are ‘interested’ in Kingsley Coman as a prospective left-sided addition, but the Bayern Munich speedster is older than Diaz and has an alarming injury record, so getting rid of our number 7 to make way for the France international would seem foolhardy.

Ultimately, every footballer has their price; and if there’s one thing we know about FSG, it’s that they don’t rush head-first into transfer decisions either into or out of Anfield and won’t let sentiment cloud their judgement.

However, the Reds mustn’t cast aside the Colombian forward too easily. He’s still our third-highest scorer this season with 15 goals and is capable of tormenting opposition defences when at his best.