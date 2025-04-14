Van Dijk addresses on-field fallout with Robertson before dramatic West Ham ending

Pictures via @BBCMOTD on X

Liverpool put supporters through the mill with a dramatic victory over West Ham United and Virgil van Dijk spoke about the match after the full-time whistle.

For as much as our captain was the hero with the late winner, it was clear that Andy Robertson was not his biggest fan when his teammate kicked the ball against him for the equaliser.

The reaction before the goal showed the anger from the Scot but afterwards also showcased how quickly he was willing to move on.

Our No.4 also addressed this with the media, when asked if he has made up with the left back:“Always, me and Robbo are like brothers, you know.

“We’ve been together through everything and this is also part of the game and luckily we got the win.”

This shows how there is already water under the bridge for the duo and that they are just born winners, who sometimes need to tell each other where they went wrong.

We saw with the 33-year-old kissing the badge after his header, that he is very much committed to the Reds and it seems new contract news is imminent.

We’ve got a new head coach and this summer is set to see several new players arrive at the club too, yet we wouldn’t be where we are without the loyal servants who have stayed at Anfield.

In our centre half and left back, these are two of the most consistent performers we’ve seen in the past decade and it’s great to see how much it all still means to them.

You can watch Van Dijk’s comments on Robertson via @BBCMOTD on X:

Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson are all good after their on-field mix-up against West Ham. 🤝#BBCFootball #LFC pic.twitter.com/HTB2hlNzQ8 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 13, 2025

