Virgil van Dijk spotted with camera crew in Anfield on Monday morning amid contract talks

Liverpool fans are still riding the crest of the wave that came with Virgil van Dijk’s late winner against West Ham United and are hoping for more reasons to celebrate soon.

Not only did it mean that we now need just six points from the final six games, to secure the title, the celebrations from our captain suggested a new contract was looming.

Add on his comments from after the game and it’s safe to assume it’s a matter of when not if, we will see the Dutchman confirm his new deal.

On the morning after the game, the 33-year-old was spotted in the Anfield Sports & Community Centre with a camera crew present as he appeared to be recording an advert.

The defender was shown a red card whilst holding a mobile phone and adorned in a full Nike kit, so it could have been for a variety of reasons – though likely not a contract related event.

It doesn’t mean that we won’t be seeing a new deal agreed soon but it seems the wait will go on for a little bit longer.

Virgil van Dijk is set to sign his new Liverpool contract soon

We all know how long the discussion around a possible new deal has been rumbling on and with Mo Salah signing his contract, it’s a good time to be a red at the moment.

We’re expecting a busy summer to follow a Premier League-title winning campaign where we extended contracts for our captain and top goal scorer – the only negative will be Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving.

If you had to swap the rest in order to keep hold of the right back though, few would take that deal.

