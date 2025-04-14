Fjortoft makes Van Dijk prediction Liverpool fans will want to bookmark

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are hoping that Virgil van Dijk’s new contract will be announced very soon and with camera crews being spotted with the player this week, it must be imminent.

Mo Salah’s new deal was announced last Friday and it should be any day now for the defender too, with Jan Aage Fjortoft making his own prediction on X: ‘…..it seems like there will be more great news at Liverpool.

‘Got a feeling it will be a Good Friday for all their fans’.

With this being the week of Easter and Good Friday coming on the 18th of April, it would make sense for several reasons.

Being exactly a week after the Salah news and falling on a quite aptly named day too, let’s see if this prediction comes true.

Virgil van Dijk’s new contract could be announced any day

The 33-year-old has already hinted that supporters should expect a big summer from our owners and after managing to convince the captain and goal scorer to sign new deals – they’ve clearly been won over that this will be the case.

Arne Slot couldn’t have done a much better job in his first season at Anfield and it seems that his amazing start has been rewarded in the form of two great players signing new contracts.

If we sprinkle in some new players that the Dutchman believes can make his new team even better and will fit his system, then the sky is the limit.

It’s feeling like quite the time to be supporting the Reds!

