‘Brilliant’ Liverpool ace set to be offered fresh deal just months after calling for Anfield exit – report

Mo Salah signed a fresh deal at the club last week, reports claim Virgil van Dijk is also close to extending his stay on Merseyside and there’s now more positive news on the contract front if a report from the Liverpool Echo (via Rousing The Kop) is to be believed.

In the summer, Reds stopper Vitezslav Jaros requested a move away from the club but after making his senior debut as a substitute in the Premier League this season, the Czech Republic international is now set to put pen to paper on a new contract.

The 23-year-old impressed when he replaced the injured Caoimhin Kelleher at Selhurst Park in October and was then named in the starting XI for our League Cup clash with Brighton on the south coast later that month.

Since joining Liverpool in the summer of 2017, Jaros has been sent out on loan to St. Pat’s in Ireland, Notts County, Stockport and Sturm Graz in Austria in a bid to experience senior football.

He was most recently on the bench during our 2-1 defeat of West Ham at Anfield on Sunday and will have his sights firmly set on attempting to break into the first-team on more occasions next term.

Current second-choice ‘keeper Kelleher could leave the club in the summer with just over 12 months of his current deal remaining, with Chelsea believed to be one of the sides interested, while Giorgi Mamardashvili is expected to join up with Arne Slot’s side for pre-season after spending the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Valencia after initially joining the Reds from the La Liga outfit last year.

Jaros was labelled as ‘brilliant’ during pre-season by our No. 62 and from the brief glimpses we’ve seen of him in action this season, there’s plenty of reason for excitement.