“Let’s hope…” – Alexis Mac Allister’s dad reinforces transfer stance on Liverpool midfielder

Carlos Mac Allister has doubled down on his stance regarding his son’s happiness to be playing at Liverpool, amid recent reports linking the midfielder with a move to Spain.

In an interview with Argentine outlet Picado TV last week, the 26-year-old’s father insisted that the Reds’ number 10 is quite content with life on and off the pitch and has adapted easily to relocating to the northwest of England after leaving Brighton nearly two years ago.

That hasn’t prevented Spanish media from claiming that Real Madrid could try to sign the 2022 World Cup winner and include Arda Guler – who had a prolonged tiff with Dominik Szoboszlai during last month’s international break – as part of a prospective deal.

Carlos Mac Allister doubles down on Alexis transfer stance

As reported by Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud – who frequently delivered reliable updates on Mo Salah’s contract situation before the winger signed his new deal last Friday – Mac Allister senior has reiterated that his son is loving life at Liverpool and has no plans to leave.

He stated (via @ismaeelmahmoudd on X): “There’s nothing to comment. Alexis is very happy at Liverpool and hopes to be crowned Premier League champion, then enjoy a break he didn’t get last year.

“It’s important to value and respect the institution he’s playing for, so any comment from us would be unnecessary. He has a contract until 2028. He’s happy at the club – let’s hope he stays there.”

Alexis Mac Allister isn’t leaving Liverpool any time soon!

The message from Carlos Mac Allister couldn’t be any clearer – Alexis just loves playing for Liverpool and has absolutely no intention of severing his ties with the club for the foreseeable future.

The rumours from Spain about Real Madrid’s interest appear to be nothing more than wishful thinking on their part, and while we can understand Los Blancos wanting to have the Argentina midfielder at the Bernabeu, why would the 26-year-old want to leave the Reds right now?

He’s playing every week, he’s on the verge of becoming a Premier League champion and he’s about to start a family with his partner Ailen Cova. In terms of his professional and personal life, these are incredibly exciting times for him.

As Mac Allister’s dad pointed out, Liverpool’s number 10 has three years remaining on his contract and is therefore in a comfortable place regarding his future.

If the Champions League holders want to bolster their midfield ranks over the summer, they can kindly look elsewhere, because Alexis is staying put at Anfield!