‘The nuance of the law…’ – Keith Hackett torn on contentious refereeing decision in Liverpool win

Keith Hackett has shared his verdict on a contentious refereeing decision from Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over West Ham on Sunday.

Although referee Andy Madley had a largely stress-free afternoon at Anfield, there were still a couple of incidents which triggered some post-match debate.

Roy Keane suggested on Sky Sports that Virgil van Dijk may have pushed Niclas Fullkrug when going up for the header for his winning goal, while earlier in the second half, home fans screamed for a penalty when James Ward-Prowse handled the ball inside the box from an Alexis Mac Allister corner kick.

What did Hackett say about Ward-Prowse handball?

Speaking to Football Insider, Hackett had sympathy for Liverpool over a spot kick not being given, but he explained why he thinks Madley and the VAR officials made the right decision not to penalise the West Ham midfielder.

The ex-Premier League official said: “It’s an interesting one because he’s got his hand out. It’s well extended and I think the reason they’ve not given it is because he’s looking away from it and not looking at the ball.

“I think what’s helped the player is, yes he’s got his hands out but he’s not looking at the ball. I think that’s why they’ve said accidental. I think if his head was facing in the direction where the ball then they’re going to award a penalty kick 100 times out of a 100.

“I think the head position is showing that the player is not looking to deliberately handle the ball, and the ball has struck his hand, even though it’s extended out from the body, so I think I support that decision. If I was a supporter, I’d be a bit upset! That’s the nuance of the law, I think.”

A penalty could easily have been given!

TV replays showed what looked like a clear handball from Ward-Prowse, whose arm was indeed extended and, despite Hackett’s insistence to the contrary, it was only milliseconds before the point of contact that the West Ham midfielder turned away from the ball.

Madley was well away from the incident, so it’s understandable that he mightn’t have seen it clearly, although we’re surprised that he wasn’t at least sent to the VAR pitchside monitor to view it on replays.

What was notable, though, was that Ibrahima Konate was the only Liverpool player who appealed to the referee at the time – it wasn’t as if there were several men in red racing towards the official to demand a spot kick.

We still believe that a penalty could justifiably have been given, but thankfully it didn’t have a decisive bearing on the result as the Reds managed to win despite that call not going in their favour.

Whilst we ultimately disagree with the decision, it’s nowhere near as outrageous as some of those which have gone against Arne Slot’s side this season.