Paul Joyce suggests what West Ham player did at Anfield may force Liverpool into transfer action

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Paul Joyce has suggested that the performance of one West Ham player at Anfield on Sunday highlights a need for Liverpool to enter the transfer market for one particular trait this summer.

For many years, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been the Reds’ chief creative outlet, but with the roving right-back likely to leave for Real Madrid in the coming weeks, his qualities on the ball could be sorely missed by the Merseysiders.

Joyce ponders creativity question for Liverpool

In his post-match review of the Premier League leaders’ 2-1 win over Graham Potter’s side at the weekend, the journalist was mightily impressed by the visitors’ Lucas Paqueta, whose display begged the question as to who (if anyone) in Arne Slot’s current squad could step up to fill the creative void which’d be left by the probable exit of our number 66.

Joyce wrote for The Times: ‘To see Paquetá weaving his magic prompted the question of where Liverpool’s creativity will come from, especially if Trent Alexander-Arnold joins Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer. The transfer market may have to provide the solution.’

Do Liverpool need to enter the market to fill any creative void?

It’s actually Mo Salah and not Trent who’s been by far and away Liverpool’s leading assists provider this season with 23 in all competitions, a full 15 more than the next name on the list (Luis Diaz with eight).

Midfielders Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have 21 between them, averaging 5.25 each. There’s definitely scope for improvement in that respect from the midfield as a unit, particularly for a team on the verge of clinching the Premier League title.

The full-back areas have been bountiful for the Reds in recent years in terms of creative output, with Andy Robertson and Trent consistenly delivering from the flanks, and two such options being linked with Slot’s side could provide every bit as much joy.

Milos Kerkez has provided six assists from left-back from Bournemouth this season, while on the other flank at Bayer Leverkusen, Jeremie Frimpong has almost twice as many with 11.

Trent’s creativity will certainly be missed, and even though we’ll have Salah for at least another couple of years, Liverpool would be wise to ensure that there isn’t too much of a void left by the vice-captain’s probable departure.