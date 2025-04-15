Milos Kerkez posts bullish 3-word social media claim amid ongoing Liverpool transfer links

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Amid transfer links with Liverpool, Milos Kerkez took to social media after Bournemouth’s win over Fulham on Monday night with a three-word message which screams self-confidence.

As reported by CaughtOffside, talks have commenced regarding a potential move to Anfield for the Cherries left-back, with the Reds seemingly willing to meet the south coast club’s asking price of €45m-€50m (£38.6m-£43m).

There could be a changing of the guard in that part of Arne Slot’s squad this summer, with it being one of the positions of highest priority to FSG (Pete O’Rourke) amid reports from Greece that several Premier League clubs are interested in Kostas Tsimikas.

Kerkez posts bullish social media message

About an hour after the final whistle at the Vitality Stadium last night, Kerkez uploaded a social media post with a short yet rather compelling self-appraisal.

Taking to X, he shared an image of himself applauding Bournemouth fans along with the caption: ‘I am incomparable’.

I am incomparable pic.twitter.com/fQywsoEWmO — Milos Kerkez (@kerkez_official) April 14, 2025

Will Liverpool make a move for Kerkez in the summer?

The three-word statement from the Hungarian is sure to raise intrigue amid the ongoing links with Liverpool – was it a subtle declaration to Richard Hughes that the Reds’ sporting director would struggle to find a better option at left-back this summer?

Perhaps it was nothing more than Kerkez taking exuberant pride in his latest performance, in which he won nine duels (Sofascore) and shackled Ryan Sessegnon to the extent that the Fulham winger was withdrawn as part of a bizarrely messy substitution just before the hour mark.

As reported by Ben Jacobs for GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday morning, LFC are considered the frontrunners to sign the 21-year-old, who’s likely to be available for transfer if his asking price is met, with Bournemouth possibly needing to sell a couple of prized assets to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

The opportunity for Liverpool to revitalise their left-back options for around £40m by signing a highly self-confident youngster who’s already proven that he can perform in the English top flight seems quite inviting indeed, and it’ll be intriguing to see if Hughes can pull it off this summer.

The speculation surrounding Kerkez won’t be going away any time soon!