‘Super important’ Liverpool player has transfer interest from ‘at least 3’ Premier League clubs

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

According to a journalist from mainland Europe, one current Liverpool player is attracting transfer interest from multiple Premier League clubs.

Various reports suggests that the Reds’ defensive options could be in for something of an overhaul this summer, with Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke naming centre-back and both flanks as marketplace priorities for FSG, and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez being strongly linked with a potential move to Anfield.

That could be bad news for Kostas Tsimikas, who once again has had to rely on sporadic outings on Merseyside, being handed just his sixth Premier League start of the season in the 2-1 win over West Ham on Sunday.

Tsimikas attracting Premier League transfer interest

On Monday evening, Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos took to X with an update on the 28-year-old, who’s seemingly being pursued by a few of Liverpool’s top-flight rivals, although the defender mightn’t be readily available to sign.

The reporter posted: “Clubs from Premier League (at least 3) are interested in Kostas Tsimikas. Not 100% that Tsimikas will be for sale from Liverpool.”

Will Tsimikas leave Liverpool this summer?

If Liverpool are to sign Kerkez in the summer, that’d almost surely relegate Tsimikas to the status of third-choice left-back and make it very difficult for him to earn regular game-time under Arne Slot.

The Greece international has accrued 112 appearances in five years at Anfield and was previously described by Jurgen Klopp as a ‘super important‘ player, so it’s not as if he’s been completely on the periphery, but he’s only had 32 Premier League starts in that time (averaging just over six per season).

He was signed for a mere £11.75m in 2020 as a 24-year-old, and Transfermarkt cite his current valuation at €20m (£17.2m). If LFC can turn a profit on a sporadic starter who’ll be 29 when the summer transfer window opens, that’d appear to be astute business by the club.

However, we don’t expect Tsimikas to leave unless a replacement is brought in, and going into next season with a 32-year-old Andy Robertson – whose own form has been questioned in recent months – as their only senior left-back option would be massively risky from Liverpool.

Without knowing exactly which Premier League clubs are interested in the ‘Greek Scouser’, or how much the Reds are likely to demand for him, it’s difficult to evaluate the wisdom of selling him this summer.

If it were up to us, we’d only cash in if: a) he’s replaced by someone of superior quality, b) he’d go to a club where he’d be starting regularly, and c) Liverpool receive a transfer fee which accurately reflects his abilities.