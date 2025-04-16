Embarrassing Arsenal fans captured stealing another Liverpool song

Pictures via @dzastro_ on TikTok

Liverpool and Arsenal have played out one of the worst title races in years, because our ‘competitors’ have been so far behind us for much of the season.

Whilst our early coronation awaits, with Mikel Arteta’s side set to provide us a guard of honour at Anfield, the supporters from North London have started their own way to show their appreciation for our club.

Instead of making their own songs, like our fans are famed for doing, those from the Emirates Stadium have taken a liking for what we’ve sung for Luis Diaz for the past couple of seasons and made their own adjustments.

Singing about Gabriel, the lyrics are: “His name is Gabi, he’s from Sao Paulo and he plays for Arsenal.”

Just like they did with ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’, it’s embarrassing that a club that is supposed to be the home of a massive fanbase and it’s own history – can’t even make different words never mind stealing the tune too.

Arsenal fans have shown how poor they really are

We’ve heard many renditions of the version we belt out for our No.7 and though we can’t take credit for writing the original ‘Bella ciao’, it’s clear that our fans are the ones who have brought it to the modern Premier League.

We’re always criticised for being a club that rivals don’t like yet everyone still seems to follow us because our supporters are the best in the country.

Whilst those in London continue to bemoan injuries, you’d think they would be less willing to continue to showcase how much better Liverpool are in every way to their club.

You can view the Arsenal fans using the Luis Diaz song via @dzastro_ on TikTok:

Do they have any of their own songs? pic.twitter.com/d5CCoNADNU — Cal (@_CJH96) April 15, 2025

