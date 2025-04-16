Ex-Red names current Liverpool player he wished he played with; ‘he’s my favourite’

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool have so much amazing talent in our side that selecting just one as your favourite is a tough task, though one former player has done this.

Speaking on ‘The Football Historian Podcast’ via Patreon, David Fairclough was asked to name one man in the current team he wishes he could have played with.

The 68-year-old said: “[Alexis] Mac Allister is my favorite at the moment, at Liverpool.”

There was a lot of love shown for Steven Gerrard and Kevin De Bruyne too, illustrating what type of player the former forward admires and certainly heaping more praise on our No.10.

Alexis Mac Allister is a very talented footballer

For all that the praise was heaped on Virgil van Dijk for his match-winning moment against West Ham this weekend, the Argentine should be acknowledged too.

It was the midfielder who contended with Lucas Paqueta’s diving and won the ball back, before then firing a fierce effort at goal.

This was saved by Alphonse Areola, leading to a corner which was taken by the World Cup winner who found the head of his captain to score the winner.

With the 26-year-old’s father reaffirming the player’s interest in staying in Merseyside, it feels like we’re set for several more years of him in our team.

His goal against Fulham recently, paired with the impact on Sunday, have shown that we can’t afford to lose the former Brighton man.

Long may his stay as a Red last then, as we look set to reward his talents with a Premier League trophy by the end of this campaign.

