Everton among six clubs eyeing raid for ‘amazing’ Liverpool beast; former Red also in the mix

(Photo by Bryn Lennon and Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Everton haven’t signed a men’s first-team player from Liverpool since 1992, when the late Gary Ablett made the move across Stanley Park, although the Toffees may now be seeking to change that long-standing statistic.

You’ve to go back to January 2002 for the last transfer directly between the clubs – when Abel Xavier traded Goodison Park for Anfield – with transactions between the Merseyside rivals few and far between over the past couple of generations.

A report which has now come to light suggests that David Moyes has eyes on one member of Arne Slot’s current squad.

Everton among six clubs eyeing move for Quansah

According to CaughtOffside, Everton are among six clubs reportedly keen on signing Jarell Quansah, for whom Liverpool could be prepared to consider offers in the region of €35m (£30m).

Newcastle, Brentford and Bournemouth are the other Premier League suitors for the 22-year-old, with Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen (managed by former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso) also described as ‘two teams to watch’ in a potential transfer scramble for the centre-back.

Hard to see Liverpool selling Quansah to Everton

This report corroborates a recent update from Fabrizio Romano on the defender, who’s started just two Premier League games under Slot (none since 4 December) and was even omitted in favour of Curtis Jones at right-back during the recent injury absences of Conor Bradley and the still unavailable Trent Alexander-Arnold.

At Quansah’s age, it’d be understandable if he were to feel a desire to move on and try to establish himself as a regular starter elsewhere, but he remains a valued member of Liverpool’s squad despite only featuring sporadically – indeed, the head coach said that the defender has ‘outgrown being called a talent‘.

Alexis Mac Allister recently described our number 78 as ‘amazing’ and ‘so important for the team’, and given the injury issues that we’ve had across the defence this season, FSG would be playing with fire if they were to jettison any of the current options without bringing in a replacement of similar or superior quality.

Whatever the likelihood might be of the 22-year-old being sold this summer, it seems all but certain that it won’t be to Everton for obvious reasons; and Anfield chiefs would hardly be keen on allowing him to join any other divisional rival, especially a Newcastle side who are now genuine contenders for a Champions League finish.

Hopefully Quansah can still play an important part in the rest of Liverpool’s season and convince the club’s powerbrokers to keep him, unless he’s adamant that he wants to go elsewhere.