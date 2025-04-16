FA confirm Liverpool’s cut of Premier League £400m spend on football agent fees

Some Liverpool fans are often critical at how much our club spends in comparison to others, with one key figure being shared today.

The FA have published: ‘The latest payments and transactions involving Clubs and Football Agents registered with The FA for the reporting period of 2nd February 2024 to 3rd February 2025.’

The full document outlines that a total of £409,137,387 was spent on football agents in this time and Liverpool’s cut of this was £20,835,652.

This means that, between 2nd February 2024 to 3rd February 2025, we spent the seventh highest figure on agents which can be explained.

Given Arne Slot’s arrival, there were payments for him and his new staff, as well as updated contracts for the likes of Trey Nyoni and Harvey Davies.

Federico Chiesa’s arrival is noted too and in all, to be the team sat top of the league but seventh in agent spending – it’s not bad at all.

Considering Chelsea spent over £60m and Manchester City over £52m, for the Reds to be sandwiched between West Ham and Arsenal – it’s nothing to worry about.

New deals for Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, as well as an expected busy summer, means that we will almost certainly be a lot higher next season but for now, the owners have dealt with this well.

Next season’s spending will likely be much higher

Jamie Carragher has already highlighted three areas he wants to see improved and it’s going to be a period of negotiations with many different agents.

With £80m being touted for the likes of Kaoru Mitoma from Brighton, Richard Hughes will have his work cut out this summer to manage expectations and the club’s budget.

It’s set to be an interesting period for sure.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley