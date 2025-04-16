Two return but one still injured as Liverpool injury update provided from AXA insider

Picture via @LFC on X

Liverpool are in the home straight of the season and as we look for the final few points to seal the prize, it seems our squad will be bolstered further.

Taking to X, Vinny O’Connor reported: ‘Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez both training with Liverpool squad today. Still no Joe Gomez.’

The Sky Sports reporter is often inside the walls of the AXA Training Centre and seems to have been provided with an insight on our current injury situation.

Arne Slot confirmed that Darwin Nunez missed the game with West Ham through illness, something which is seemingly not going to see him sidelined for another week.

With Joe Gomez still sitting out, it’s looking like he’s going to be pushing for any minutes before the end of the campaign.

However, the Trent Alexander-Arnold update is perhaps the most interesting, due to the impact it could have.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury return would make headlines

A lot has happened since the right back last kicked a ball for the Reds, we’ve been eliminated from the Champions League, lost a cup final and now need just six points in the next six games for the title.

However, all this will likely play a backseat to the updates on his potential move to Real Madrid this summer.

The Scouser seems to have all but agreed a deal to move to Spain and we saw before the Merseyside derby that this hasn’t been well received by all supporters.

If the England international does make a playing return this weekend, or any time soon, then there may not be the warmest of welcomes awaiting him.

