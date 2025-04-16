Ex-Red: There’s no doubt that one centre back is better than Van Dijk

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans won’t need reminding how amazing Virgil van Dijk is and as we sit on the cusp of a new deal, one former player has been speaking about someone else.

Speaking on The Football Historian Podcast, David Fairclough said: “Alan [Hansen] was a great footballer.

“Some weeks ago somebody asked me to address his son, ‘how good was Hansen?’ he said, ‘how does he compare with Van Dijk?’

“I personally think Hansen, I don’t think there’s a doubt Hansen, for me, was better than Van Dijk.

“This chap thought the same, you had to see Alan at his at his height, he was amazing.”

It’s quite the compliment from the former striker that he rates Alan Hansen so highly, that he’s in no doubt that the Scot was better than our current captain.

Alan Hansen or Virgil van Dijk will be tough for many Liverpool fans

Fans of the current era may find it hard to comprehend that someone could be considered better than the Dutchman, though when his predecessor left Anfield – many would have said a better centre back will never be found.

Fairclough had the honour of playing alongside Hansen and so we should certainly note how impressive he thinks our former captain was.

The 69-year-old has recently been awarded an MBE which perhaps further illustrates his legacy in the game too.

Time will go on to tell who will be judged as the best but if we want to compare winners’ medals then Van Dijk has a long way to go yet.

If he keeps scoring goals like he did against West Ham though, it feels like more big medals will be on his neck very soon.

You can watch Fairclough’s comments on Van Dijk and Hansen (from 14:09) via The Football Historian Podcast on YouTube:

