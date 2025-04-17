How De Bruyne reacted to Van Dijk’s contract will have Liverpool fans in a spin

(Photo by Peter Powell/Pool via Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk is the toast of Liverpool fans after confirming he has signed a new contract at the club and it seems it’s not just us that are happy with the news.

Posting a video to his own Instagram account, our captain was met with likes and comments from many associated with the Reds but also from Kevin De Bruyne.

The Manchester City midfielder wrote: ‘Congrats my man🙌’ and it’s certainly a comment that will attract attention from many.

The pair are known to be friends away from the pitch and so it’s safe to assume this is nothing more than a comment to a mate about some good news but….

With the Belgian leaving Manchester this summer and already being public with his intention to remain at the top level and not ruling out other Premier League clubs, there could be a world in which the two become teammates.

This is next to impossible to happen, given the age and likely large wages required for the 33-year-old, but it would be a very interesting proposition to see him don the shirt of the club he supported as a boy.

Kevin De Bruyne is available on a free transfer this summer

There have been much more tenuous reasons for players to be linked with a move to Anfield, though this is a move we’re likely never to see happen.

We can delve further into the likes and comments and perhaps read into what Trent Alexander-Arnold’s current thoughts are too but this is perhaps a little too forensic.

For now, let’s just enjoy the fact that Virgil van Dijk is staying at Liverpool and will be our captain for at least another two years.

You can view De Bruyne’s comments via Van Dijk’s Instagram comments:

