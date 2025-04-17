Exclusive: Liverpool ‘preparing a serious offer’ for Premier League wizard who’s ‘a joy to watch’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are understood to be laying the groundwork for a potential raid on one of the revelations of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

In stark contrast to last summer, the upcoming transfer window could be a hectic one at Anfield, with some big names expected to depart and Jamie Carragher talking of a need to make as many as six signings to bolster Arne Slot’s squad.

One position that the Sky Sports pundit is keen to see being addressed is attacking midfield, and Richard Hughes is looking towards a top-flight rival for a prospective recruit in that regard.

Liverpool preparing a ‘serious offer’ for Morgan Rogers

According to sources close to Empire of the Kop, Aston Villa youngster Morgan Rogers has ‘moved to the top of Liverpool’s transfer list’ after his standout performances for Unai Emery’s side this season.

Such is the Merseysiders’ interest in the 22-year-old that they’re now ‘preparing a serious offer’ to try and bring him to Anfield, although Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and both Manchester clubs have also made it known that they’re keen on him.

While the Midlands outfit are understandably reluctant to let the attacker leave, he’s seen as a talent who’s ready to prove himself on an even bigger stage, with LFC chiefs understood to have been captivated by his pace, dribbling and ability to create chances for teammates.

Rogers would tick plenty of boxes for Liverpool

Rogers has been enjoying a marvellous campaign for a superb Aston Villa team, chipping in with 14 goals and 12 assists from a variety of positions in midfield and attack (Transfermarkt).

His standout performance came when he netted a hat-trick in the Villans’ 4-2 win over Celtic in the Champions League in January, after which TNT Sports pundit Stiliyan Petrov labelled him ‘a joy to watch’.

The 22-year-old ticks a number of boxes which justify Liverpool’s interest – he’s shown that he can thrive at a high level while still having the best years of his career ahead of him, he’s positionally versatile, his G/A record is strong and he’d help in terms of satisfying homegrown quota requirements for domestic and European squads.

One potential concern for FSG is that, as per FBref, most of Rogers’ underlying performance figures are moderate or even below average when compared with positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year, but that highlights traits on which he can work as he progresses over the next few seasons.

Villa will no doubt demand a premium if they’re to sell the England international, and we know that the Anfield hierarchy won’t pay what they believe to be over the odds for any player, but we’d be excited to see whether the reported interest in the ex-Middlesbrough playmaker evolves into anything concrete this summer.