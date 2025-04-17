‘It is gutting for him’ – Manager shares devastating update on ‘very talented’ Liverpool prospect

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player who’s spent most of this season out on loan is now back at his parent club after a devastating turn of events.

Luke Chambers was loaned to Wigan Athletic for a second time last August, only for a back injury to limit him to just two appearances in the past six months, and the 20-year-old confirmed on social media in recent days that he won’t play again for the rest of the current campaign.

Latics manager Ryan Lowe has been reflecting on the horrendous misfortune for the Reds youngster, who made a fleeting comeback last month but quickly deduced that he ‘didn’t feel right’ as his ongoing physical problems continued to plague him.

Chambers returns to Liverpool after injury setback

The 46-year-old said of the Liverpool left-back (via Wigan Today): “His loan’s finished, and he’s back at Liverpool for his recovery and what not. He’s had another recurrence of the injury and his season will be done.

“He was just not quite right. I know he came back from his injury and he played under Glenn [Whelan, caretaker manager in March] and then for me at Charlton, but after that he wasn’t really right.

“We could see he wasn’t really right in training. He came to see me and said he didn’t feel right. We then spoke to Liverpool, and he obviously wasn’t right.

“It is gutting for him, because he is a very talented footballer. I’ve spoken to him and told him his sole focus is getting fit and ready. I think he’s got a couple of years left at Liverpool, and I really hope he’ll be back playing football before too long.”

Hopefully Chambers will have better fortune next season

Chambers has been horribly unlucky with injury this season, having enjoyed a prolonged run of starts at Wigan before his back problem arose in October, thus depriving him of the regular game-time which would’ve done wonders for his development.

For now, all he can do is manage his recovery as best as possible and hopefully put himself in the frame to feature for Liverpool in pre-season during the summer, with another loan move likely to be arranged so that he can build up some much-needed senior experience.

The 20-year-old can take heart from fellow full-back Conor Bradley, who excelled during a temporary spell in League One with Bolton a couple of years ago and could now be in line for a regular starting berth at Anfield next term if (as seems highly likely) Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves for Real Madrid.

We just hope that the injury problems which have ruined Chambers’ season won’t be a sign of things to come in the long-term, with the gifted youngster earning four senior appearances under Jurgen Klopp last term and being dubbed ‘outstanding‘ by Derek McInnes, his manager during a previous loan at Kilmarnock.

Fingers crossed that the defender makes a full recovery and will be back in action at the earliest opportunity, ready to enjoy better fortune next season than he’s had over the past six months.