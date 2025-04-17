“I’ll be amazed if he stays” – Danny Murphy thinks Liverpool player is on his way out this summer

Image via talkSPORT and Julian Finney/Getty Images

Danny Murphy has named one player who he firmly believes will be on his way out of Liverpool in the summer.

With the Premier League title almost sewn up, thoughts at Anfield may soon turn primarily towards the upcoming transfer window, with numerous additions and exits in the pipeline in what could potentially be the biggest overhaul of the squad for many years.

Among those touted to leave Merseyside is Darwin Nunez, with both James Pearce and Fabrizio Romano indicating that the 25-year-old is a prime candiate to move on during the off-season, and one former Reds player expects the Uruguayan to bid farewell to L4 in the near future.

Murphy touts Nunez for Liverpool exit this summer

Speaking on talkSPORT, Murphy assessed the potential ins and out at Liverpool during the summer transfer window, and he thinks that two forwards in particular could be among those to say their goodbyes.

The ex-LFC midfielder said: “I think most of the activity will be at the front of the pitch. Darwin will go, I’ll be amazed if he stays because [Arne] Slot just isn’t having him. He doesn’t give him minutes. There’s also talk on [Diogo] Jota, not because of his goalscoring ability, but because he’s injured all the time.”

Will Liverpool keep faith with Nunez?

Nunez has endured a frustrating season at Liverpool, with only seven goals to his name across 42 appearances, a notable decline from his 2023/24 return of 18 goals in 54 matches, and he’s started just one of the Reds’ last 13 matches in all competitions (the 3-1 win over Southampton in March).

The Uruguayan has been one of the most divisive players to pull on the red shirt in recent times – while he can often be frustrating to watch because of the chances that he misses (think back to the Aston Villa game in February), his shows of on-field passion make him impossible to dislike, and some pundits have been determined to fight his corner.

Unfortunately for him, it increasingly looks as though his undoubted pride in representing the club may not be be enough to keep him here for a fourth season, and ongoing links with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike also raise questions over the 25-year-old’s future at Anfield.

If Liverpool are to sign the Frenchman, that could give them the scope to consider decent offers for Nunez if any are forthcoming.

However, until such time that the Reds’ centre-forward options are bolstered, we think it’d be an enormous risk to sell our number 9, who for all his flaws still has a delightful knack for coming up with decisive late goals for Slot’s side.