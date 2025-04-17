‘Two out of the three done, one more to go’: Warnock on Van Dijk’s new contract

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Much of this season has been dominated by two things, Liverpool’s pursuit of the Premier League title and new contracts for Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Now that our captain has followed the Egyptian King is signing a new deal, Stephen Warnock has shared his thoughts on proceedings.

The 43-year-old said: “Off the back of Mohammed Salah signing, I think the big question then was, when was Virgil going to be announced?

“And for Liverpool fans, they are absolutely delighted to hear the news about Van Dijk today, signing that deal. It’s a huge weight off their back.

“I think it’s one of those signings where I think it was almost expected that he would but there’s always a doubt.

“I think obviously he and his agents will make noises that there’s other parties interested, that there’s not many talks going on behind the scenes, almost to just push things a little bit with the club and make the club feel like they’ve got a challenge on their hands to keep hold of him.

“And because he also knows how valuable he is to the club, so, two out of the three done, one more to go.”

It’s great to see that two very important players have signed new deals but we’re still yet to see what will happen with the third man in this conundrum.

Salah and Van Dijk are in but what about Alexander-Arnold?

With our vice captain seemingly set to return to the squad after being spotted back in training, it’ll be interesting to see if his future is discussed any further.

Links to Real Madrid are growing every day and it feels like we won’t see the Scouser play for his boyhood team next season, making the club’s next step interesting.

We’ve already seen a sample of the backlash that could await the right back, in the form of messages left around Anfield, should he depart for Madrid this summer.

Now the club will either have to pretend none of this is happening and wait until the end of the season, or confirm the 26-year-old’s next step – one way or another.

As we are on the cusp of winning the league, it’ll be interesting to see when and how this could happen – without taking too much away from what has been achieved on the pitch.

Regardless of the outcome, two out of three certainly isn’t bad!

You can watch Warnock’s comments on Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold via @SkySportsNews on X:

🗣️ "Two out of the three done, one to go!" Stephen Warnock reacts to the news that Virgil van Dijk has signed a new deal with Liverpool 📝 pic.twitter.com/gYXv10AZqK — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 17, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley