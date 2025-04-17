What Trent Alexander-Arnold did immediately after Van Dijk’s contract news confirmed

Picture via liverpoolfc.com

For so long, it’s been the discussion for Liverpool fans around what will happen with the contracts for Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In the past week, we’ve seen our goal scorer and now our captain sign two-year deals at Anfield and that leaves just one man.

We’re seemingly a lot closer to seeing the Scouser in our team leave the club, than we are follow the footsteps of two adopted Scousers who have declared their love for the Reds.

As the news of the Dutchman penning a new deal was confirmed, our No.66 has been seen ‘liking’ the post on Instagram from his teammate that confirmed his stay on Merseyside has been extended.

It certainly doesn’t offer any indication that the England international will follow suit but it shows that there is certainly no bad blood between him and his skipper.

Trent Alexander-Arnold likes the Van Dijk contract news

Stephen Warnock reacted to the captain of the Netherlands extending his stay as, ‘two down, one to go’ and now all eyes will be on the boyhood Red.

We’ve seen from the messages left around Anfield before the Merseyside derby, that the actions of the playmaker have already left a bitter taste in the mouth of some supporters.

What happens next will surely be a definitive answer to where his future will be spent, with all signs pointing towards Madrid.

There’s been no official announcement but with so much expectation around the men who have stayed loyal, the lack of news feels damning for Trent.

Time will tell but it will still be huge news if Alexander-Arnold turns his back on what is supposed to be his club.

You can view Alexander-Arnold’s reaction to the Van Dijk news via Instagram:

