‘Maybe…’ – Sky journalist ponders whether Salah and VVD staying could prompt Trent contract twist

Mo Salah? Check! Virgil van Dijk? Check! Trent Alexander-Arnold?…

Two of the three Liverpool stalwarts whose contracts were due to expire have now agreed new deals which’ll keep him at Anfield until 2027, leaving just the vice-captain on course to depart on a free transfer in a few weeks’ time.

As per David Ornstein, the England right-back is expected to leave for Real Madrid once his current contract ends on 30 June, and Fabrizio Romano isn’t anticipating a dramatic volte-face in that regard even with the 26-year-old’s two teammates committing their futures to the Reds.

Could Trent yet follow Salah and Van Dijk in staying at Liverpool?

However, reacting to today’s announcement of a new deal for Van Dijk, Sky Sports reporter Vinny O’Connor is refusing to shut the door on the possibility of a late twist involving Trent, in light of the Dutchman and Salah staying put.

The journalist said: “Now we wait to see whether this deal has any influence on Trent Alexander-Arnold. Obviously we’re not hearing the noises out of him [that] we did from Salah or Van Dijk. There is that interest from Real Madrid but maybe the fact these two have signed new deals could influence him.”

Trent staying would seem like a huge surprise

While there’s always scope for huge surprises in football, we don’t think there’ll be a major curveball in the form of Trent sticking a proverbial two fingers up to Real Madrid and signing a new contract at Liverpool.

The right-back has resumed training this week after his recent injury, so even if he is to depart at the end of the season, he seems determined to play some part for his current club before saying his goodbyes.

Barring a drastic twist in the meantime, it’ll be interesting to see what reception he’d get at Anfield if he were to feature in our upcoming matches – a spate of posters erected near the stadium prior to the Merseyside derby a fortnight ago would suggest that he won’t be greeted with raucous acclaim if he plays for the Reds in the coming weeks.

If Trent were to turn around and agree a new contract at his boyhood club, that could go a long way towards a return to the adulation he’d been receiving until it became apparent that his heart is set on Real Madrid.

Should that happen, Liverpool would hold onto one of the best right-backs in world football. If he goes, then the retention of Salah and Van Dijk isn’t exactly a mere consolation prize.

Either way, it’s been a magnificent week for Kopites on and off the pitch – and the best should be yet to come in the form of an impending Premier League title party!