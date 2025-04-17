Liverpool confirm new contract for Virgil van Dijk

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool FC have confirmed that Virgil van Dijk has today signed a contract extension at the club.

At 11am, the Merseysiders announced on their official website and social media channels that the Reds captain has put pen to paper on a deal which’ll keep him at Anfield until 2027, with his previous terms having been due to expire this summer.

It’s the second major contract announcement from LFC in the past week, following on from the news that Mo Salah has also committed to the club for two more years.

Van Dijk ‘very proud’ to sign new Liverpool contract

Upon signing his new deal, Van Dijk told liverpoolfc.com: “I’m very happy, very proud. There are so many emotions obviously that go through my head right now speaking about it.

“It’s a proud feeling, it’s a feeling of joy. It’s just incredible. The journey I’ve had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I’m so happy.

“It was always Liverpool. That was the case. It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool.

“There wasn’t any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family. I’m one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser – I’m really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling.”

What a week it’s been for Liverpool…and it could soon get even better!

The past seven days have made for a perfect week for Liverpool fans, starting with the news of Salah’s contract extension last Friday morning.

The weekend then saw Arsenal dropping points at home to Brentford and the Reds taking full advantage by beating West Ham the following day, with Van Dijk netting an 89th-minute winner.

The early Easter treats have kept on coming in the form of the new two-year deal for the captain, whose pride in representing this great club is evident from his comments above, which go beyond the usual press release prose.

It’s been a brilliant few days for Liverpool, and by this time next week we might just have the coup de grâce. If the Reds win at Leicester on Sunday and Arsenal take less than four points from their games against Ipswich at the weekend and Crystal Palace on Wednesday, Arne Slot’s side will be crowned Premier League champions.

Aside from the blip at Fulham, April has been a terrific month for Kopites, who can now look forward to two more years of both Salah and Van Dijk…and the best part might be just around the corner!