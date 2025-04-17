Virgil van Dijk could emulate ex-Chelsea defender as Liverpool captain’s post-2027 plans outlined

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk has signed a two-year contract extension which’ll keep him at Liverpool until June 2027 – but even that mightn’t be the end of his tale at Anfield.

The club captain has emulated Mo Salah by penning a new deal for another couple of seasons, with the long-serving duo renewing their respective commitments to Arne Slot’s side well into their mid-30s.

At that point, the LFC hierarchy may be forced to look towards life after the pair and recruit replacements who’d be capable of filling the enormous voids that their eventual departures will leave, but thankfully that unwanted moment has been postponed for another while.

Van Dijk could yet stay at Liverpool beyond 2027

In an article for The Times detailing how Van Dijk’s new contract came about, Paul Joyce mentioned how the Dutchman isn’t necessarily thinking along the lines of ‘two years and out’ by agreeing to stay at Liverpool until 2027.

The journalist wrote: ‘He will now remain at Liverpool until close to his 36th birthday, though does not intend for his association to end in the summer of 2027.

‘The Netherlands international has played every minute in the Premier League this season and a regimented recovery process, one which often sees him report on days off for extra treatment and also involves the use of ice baths and a cryotherapy chamber, means he feels that he can carry on playing at an elite level for many years to come. Thiago Silva was appearing last season for Chelsea at the age of 39.’

Van Dijk has plenty more years left in him at the highest level

The Brazilian defender isn’t the only footballer to have rubbished the notion that players are finished at an elite level once they hit their mid-30s.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still scoring regularly at 40, even if it’s in the Saudi Pro League, and Lionel Messi (38 in June) has shown no signs of slowing down with Inter Miami. Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski (36) has been as prolific as ever in the Champions League this season, a tournament that Luka Modric (now 39) won with Real Madrid last year.

Van Dijk doesn’t turn 34 until July, so he still conceivably has another five years left in him at an elite level, especially when – as Gorst detailed – his dedication to the job sees him go above and beyond what’s expected of him.

For the Liverpool captain to rediscover the world-class standards that he set in the two years prior to his nine-month ACL injury arising from Jordan Pickford’s horrific lunge in October 2020, is a testament to his enduring brilliance, and the Reds are incredibly fortunate to have had such an extraordinary player for the bulk of his career.

For now, we’re just glad that we get to have him at Anfield for another couple of seasons. To keep him beyond the end of his current deal would represent delicious icing atop an already delightful cake!