David Ornstein reveals how much Van Dijk will earn at Liverpool as ‘no-brainer’ contract confirmed

Virgil van Dijk has joined Mo Salah in signing a new two-year deal at Liverpool, with the long-serving duo both committing to the Reds until 2027.

The Merseyside club announced on their official website and social media channels at 11am on Thursday morning that the captain has agreed a contract extension, with the ‘proud’ Dutchman insisting that it was ‘always’ his intention to continue with the Premier League leaders.

Shortly after the news broke, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein shared some details about the 33-year-old’s new agreement at Anfield.

How much will Van Dijk earn with new Liverpool contract?

Van Dijk will earn £400,000 per week at Liverpool over the next two years, with no break or release clauses within the contract.

The wages are largely guaranteed and maintain his status as the best-paid defener in Europe, with the only incentives pertaining to the Reds’ overall success rather than any individual performance metrics for the Netherlands international.

Ornstein’s colleague James Pearce has given his immediate reaction to the news, describing it as a ‘no-brainer’ decision from LFC due to the player’s ‘enduring value’, even though the awarding of a new two-year deal to one of the club’s highest wage earners (who’ll turn 34 in July) could usually be ‘considered a gamble’.

Van Dijk is worth every penny of that new contract

For Liverpool to now commit both Salah and Van Dijk for two more years on contracts worth £400,000 per week, even when the duo are approaching their mid-30s, reflects just how special those players continue to be at Anfield.

FSG aren’t renowned for handing out lucrative extensions to footballers heading towards the twilight of their career, but nobody could dispute that the Egyptian winger and Dutch defender are both fully deserving of their respective new deals.

The forward’s tally of 32 goals and 23 assists this season speaks for itself, while Pearce rightly said (via The Athletic) that our number 4 ‘has been immense’ throughout the campaign and ‘brings out the best in players around him’, in additing to continually setting the standards at the AXA Training Centre.

It’s a pity that Trent Alexander-Arnold doesn’t seem likely to join Salah and Van Dijk in renewing his contract at Liverpool, but Reds fans already seem to be moving on swiftly from reports of the vice-captain’s impending move to Real Madrid.

If you’d said to LFC supporters at the start of April that their captain and their top scorer would both have signed two-years deals before Good Friday, they’d have instantly erupted with glee.

Give Richard Hughes his due – to pull off these two massive contract extensions in quick succession is a serious accomplishment by the sporting director.