Van Dijk asks Liverpool fans to do one thing for final games of the season

Liverpool fans won’t need reminding that Virgil van Dijk has signed a new contract with the club and has now sent a message to the supporters.

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com, after the new deal was agreed, the Dutchman said: “I don’t like to speak too much in the future.

“Like I said, like you already noticed, but I would just encourage everyone that comes to Anfield for the remaining games of the season to wear red, come in red or come with all red, make it a red Anfield.

“Because that would look incredible and make as much noise as you can, and then you will enjoy it even more than you already should do, in my opinion.”

It’s a clear instruction that our captain wants to see Anfield as a sea of red for the final three home games of the campaign.

This has been something discussed by many fans, especially after the Carabao Cup final loss against a black and white drenched Newcastle fanbase.

If the players are now backing this message too, perhaps it’s time to see more red on the Kop.

Virgil van Dijk wants Liverpool fans to wear more red

With the 33-year-old expected to earn around £400,000-per-week, it’s safe to say that the club have put faith in him to continue to perform as he has this season and during his time on Merseyside so far.

There’s no reason to doubt this will be the case and with such a strong bond being built between player and supporters, it’s likely his request will be adhered to.

Let’s see how red Anfield is for the final games of what is set to be an unforgettable campaign.

