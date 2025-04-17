Van Dijk couldn’t help but mention Jurgen Klopp in contract renewal interview

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk is seemingly as excited as all of us that he has managed to sign a new contract with Liverpool and that was clear from his comments afterwards.

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com, the Dutchman ensured he also gave a special mention to one man in particular – Jurgen Klopp.

The 33-year-old said: ‘We shouldn’t skip too quickly [over] what Jürgen [Klopp] obviously did over the years for me and my family, because obviously he gave me the opportunity to be the captain of Liverpool.

‘To make also that next step in terms of responsibility, that I always felt, but to be the captain of Liverpool is a big responsibility and obviously I took it with stride, I really enjoyed it and I don’t take any of that for granted.’

It’s nice to see that, on an occasion so much about our No.4 himself and the future – he had to look to the past and thank an important man from his story so far.

If it wasn’t for the work of our former manager, none of what we have now would be possible and it’s great to see how much our captain appreciates that.

Arne Slot has proven to be a very different type of leader to his predecessor but both have managed to get a tune out of a very talented team.

Our skipper has taken the role of cheerleader from his former boss, as he sent a message to all supporters for the final three home games of the season.

With hints at summer spending too, it’ll be interesting to see how our head coach thinks he can improve the squad that he inherited – as we expect big spending in the next window.

One thing that is for sure though is that Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah will be an important part of the next step of this exciting journey.

