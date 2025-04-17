Van Dijk provides further hint at Liverpool’s big summer spending plans

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

It’s been a great week to be a Liverpool fan and now Virgil van Dijk has suggested it could get even better as we head into the summer transfer window.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com after signing his new contract, our captain said: ‘Hopefully by the time that the season ends we have an amazing party together.

‘There’s still work to do and we have to realise it as well. But looking even further than that, I think it’s exciting, I think it’s exciting for what’s coming.

‘Hopefully a very good pre-season and it’s going to be a very difficult Premier League season what’s waiting for us next year, because everyone will try to improve, will get new additions, like we should as well, and then we have to compete and we have to show our qualities, show our consistency.

‘And on top of that, maybe even more importantly, we have to enjoy it. I will certainly do it because I really realise how privileged and blessed I am to play for Liverpool FC.’

Although our No.4 and Mo Salah were seemingly always content with staying at Anfield, it seems that they have been further convinced by the plans for the summer.

Arne Slot has also hinted that we will see money spent and if there’s a best time to build your squad, it’s when you’re the league champions.

Virgil van Dijk is expecting a busy summer for Liverpool

With our centre back and goal scorer tied down for another two years, it means there’s no pressing need to replace them yet and so it’ll be interesting to see who is purchased.

Jamie Carragher has outlined the three areas of the squad he wants to see the Reds improve, with everyone likely to have their own opinion.

Whatever has been said to our skipper though, he seems excited about the present and the future of Liverpool.

