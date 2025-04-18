Arne Slot cools talks of big summer spending with sobering squad outlook

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have been expecting that we could be met with a busy summer ahead, though Arne Slot has somewhat cooled these talks.

Speaking before the game with Leicester (via liverpoolfc.com), our head coach was asked about the upcoming transfer window and stated: “I think at Liverpool there is always a big summer.

“At a club like this, and it’s already a big summer now because maybe the players don’t follow everything in the media – me neither – but what I do know sitting here every time is that it was a big thing: ‘Can we hold on to them?’

“And by holding on already to two [Mohamed Salah and Van Dijk], it’s already a big summer and let’s see what the rest of the summer will bring.

“But it would be strange for me now to say I am not happy with the team we are having because I have said this for a year.

“So, we are happy with the team we are having so maybe if we can even keep that team that would already be a big summer.”

This certainly doesn’t rule out summer spending but it does seem to suggest that signing Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk on new deals, has dented the kitty.

Although our captain still seems optimistic that a big summer will await, it feels as though it may not be as seismic as some expect.

Arne Slot has cooled talks of a big summer spending spree

The boss couldn’t rule out the prospect of Trent Alexander-Arnold remaining at Anfield and if he does, that would seemingly impact spending even further.

It may well be that we see one or two marquee signings but there will also likely need to be sales in order to facilitate these squad changes.

Much like last year though, it seems clear that Arne Slot won’t be pushing any of his title-winning squad out of the door – which is testament to his loyalty to them and their obvious talents.

