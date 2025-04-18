Arne Slot provides the latest on Alexander-Arnold’s contract amid Van Dijk update

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah have put pen to paper on new deals, meaning all eyes are now turning towards Trent Alexander-Arnold and what he will do with his future.

Speaking before the game with Leicester City, Arne Slot provided the latest on the Scouser and said:

“I think you would be surprised if I answer differently now than all the answers for the whole season, so it’s nice that we’ve done already two announcements and we can talk about that for hours.

“But if you want to talk for hours with me, about Trent, then it’s for hours the same answer.

“We don’t talk about these things, as long as things are not done yet, and they aren’t, so that’s why we don’t talk in public about this situation.”

The Dutchman then added: “Trent is coming back from an injury, he trained with us yesterday, and every time he plays with us and trains with us, he shows his commitment.

“He shows how he’s worked so hard to be back already now, and the moment he’s on the pitch, he shows me what a great football player he is.

“And how much he’s involved in us trying to achieve our goals this season, he’s worked so hard during the whole season and now in his rehab to be back with the team again.

“The fans of Liverpool, everyone who watches football for the last five, six or seven years, know that he’s an incredible fullback, has been an incredible fullback for this football club, and let’s see what the future brings.”

It’s a typically reserved answer from the boss who isn’t giving too much away at this stage.

It’s clear that he is a fan of the player, though our head coach has done as we’ve seen all season and let the story rumble on without providing any information.

Liverpool fans remain in the dark about Alexander-Arnold

All signs are pointing towards a Real Madrid move though we don’t seem too close to an official announcement on this situation just yet.

Some supporters have made it clear that there would be backlash if his decision is to switch the Reds for Los Blancos.

The England international’s social media activity shows that he’s happy to see his captain extend a deal and there is still place for a dramatic U-turn.

As the boss says though, let’s see what the future brings.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Alexander-Arnold via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley