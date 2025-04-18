Slot confirms injured defender could be back against Leicester this weekend

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool are six points away from the Premier League title and on a weekend where we could be crowned champions, Arne Slot has some injury news.

Speaking with the press about Trent Alexander-Arnold, our head coach said (via liverpoolfc.com): “[He is] not [ready] to start but if things go well today and tomorrow, he might – might – be on the bench.

“But definitely not to start because he is out for five-and-a-half weeks and this is today probably his first session with the team.

“It was Wednesday I think he did parts of the team session. So he’s not able to start but hopefully he can be able to join us because for Conor [Bradley], he has been out for a long time so for him to play 90 isn’t easy as well.

“So it would be nice if Trent is with us during the weekend, yes.”

It seems like the Dutchman is confident that a return in some form is on the cards and we may get to see our two right backs compete for the position.

It feels as soon as we have both back to full fitness, one drops out with a fitness concern and so let’s hope we can have two talented players fit and available.

Alexander-Arnold will want to be back for the title run-in

There is of course one key area which may impact the narrative around the Scouser’s return to action, his links to Real Madrid.

With his coach keeping cards close to the chest regarding an update on any potential new contract for the boyhood Red, it seems his future remains in limbo.

We’ve already seen that some fans are ready to hit back at the 26-year-old for seemingly plotting his exit, though nothing is set in stone yet.

An injury return for Trent Alexander-Arnold is positive for the squad but a transfer saga will only take away from our on-field achievements.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley