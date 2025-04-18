Jurgen Klopp’s agent comments on links to Real Madrid job for ex-LFC boss

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are very happy with life under Arne Slot but that doesn’t mean that the prospect of seeing Jurgen Klopp coach someone else doesn’t still feel strange.

The German has his new role at Red Bull but is still being linked to some big jobs in the game, such as possibly working for Real Madrid.

In response to these stories, the coach’s agent has provided an update which was shared by German football insider Florian Plettenberg on X: ‘New rumours linking Jürgen Klopp with Real Madrid and Brazil. His top agent, Marc Kosicke, told us for Sky:

“Jürgen is very happy with his new role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull.”

‘Understand there continues to be concrete interest and enquiries about Klopp from top clubs and several federations. However, Klopp still has no intention of taking on a head coach role next season – not even at Real Madrid or with Brazil.

‘Xabi Alonso remains Real’s top target.’

This is certainly news that will be greeted fondly by Liverpool supporters, for several reasons.

Jurgen Klopp isn’t looking for a return to management

Selfishly, we won’t want to see the 57-year-old work his magic elsewhere, especially as we hope to have an impact on next year’s Champions League.

Add on the links between Trent Alexander-Arnold and the Spanish club, the thought of them two working together in Madrid is not one that would sit comfortably.

Therefore, this is great to hear and shows just how much the Liverpool legend is looking to keep to his word of not coaching for the foreseeable future.

You can view the Klopp update via @Plettigoal on X:

🚨⚪️ Excl | New rumours linking Jürgen #Klopp with Real Madrid and Brazil. His top agent, Marc Kosicke, told us for Sky: “Jürgen is very happy with his new role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull.” Understand there continues to be concrete interest and enquiries about Klopp… pic.twitter.com/EEPayElJQf — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 18, 2025

