Liverpool fans put last in end of season decision made with no consideration

Liverpool fans are enjoying our long coronation to become champions but there’s been a decision made that shows little consideration for us.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com: ‘A new date and kick-off time have been announced for Liverpool’s penultimate Premier League game of the season at Brighton & Hove Albion.

‘The match at Amex Stadium will now take place at 8pm BST on Monday May 19. It will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK.’

In what will be our final away game of the campaign, the loyal fans who have travelled around the country all season are being rewarded with a near impossible kick-off time to reach.

If you wanted to get a train from Liverpool, the latest you could leave to get there before kick-off would be around 2:45pm which would mean taking time off work.

There are no return trains you can get from Brighton after the game, so you would have to stay over and then travel at 4am to get back for 9am on the Tuesday.

Travel would cost around £120, then add on accommodation, all for a match where we have already clinched the title.

Driving takes around five hours too, so you would again be leaving Liverpool around 2pm and looking to get back home around 4:30am the next morning.

This is a normal routine for the match-going away fans but just assessing these logistics shows how little consideration the TV companies have for supporters.

Liverpool fans have been put last ahead of our crowning moment

This is all for the Reds to be the last Monday Night Football game of the campaign, is that really worth it?

Everton’s match with Southampton has been moved to 12pm on the Sunday, as they say goodbye to Goodison Park and the already relegated Saints fans’ are given no thought either.

Fans are the life of the game and even if it’s the Arsenal supporters who have been stealing our songs once again, we should all be shown more thought.

Virgil van Dijk wants to see a sea of red from the fans for the closing stages of the campaign but perhaps they should also be protesting against the TV companies who repeatedly place their needs about the thousands who travel around the country, making their coverage better.

